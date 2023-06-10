Janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram

The first namaz-e janaza of Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organisers of the Liberation War, was held at the Baitul Mukarram national mosque in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

After the prayers at 10:00 am, his body was taken to his village home in Noakhali.

Before the prayers in Dhaka, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab recalled the contribution of Serajul Islam Khan to the country’s independence.