Biman signs Airbus deal to acquire ten aircraft
Biman Bangladesh Airlines today signed an agreement with Airbus to acquire 10 aircraft, taking its planned acquisition pipeline to 35 jets as the national flag carrier seeks to expand capacity and strengthen its market share.
The agreement covers four A350-900 wide-body aircraft and six A321neo narrow-body jets to support Biman''s long-haul and regional network expansion.
Airbus India and South Asia President and Managing Director Jürgen Westermeier and Biman Board Chairman Rumee A Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir witnessed the signing at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden here this evening.
Speaking at the ceremony, Millat said the Airbus acquisition formed part of the government's plan to expand Biman, which currently accounts for only about 20 percent of Bangladesh's air passenger market.
He said the fleet expansion would help the national carrier increase its capacity and capture a greater share of the market.
Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh was purchasing aircraft from Europe and the United States to meet its own requirements, rather than to please any country.
The procurement decisions reflected Bangladesh's aviation needs and plans for the national carrier''s expansion, he said.
The aircraft deliveries are expected to begin in 2030, although Millat requested that some aircraft be delivered ahead of schedule.
The ceremony, titled "Spreading Our Wings Together", was also attended by Invest Bangladesh Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury. Ambassadors of the European Union, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany also spoke.
Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kaizer Sohel Ahmed delivered the welcome address.
Hossain said the inclusion of Airbus aircraft was part of Biman''s long-term vision to build a sustainable mixed fleet.
He described the expansion as a major but reasonable ambition, noting that Bangladesh handles more than 15 million air passengers annually.The wide-body aircraft would serve routes to the Middle East, Europe, North America and Australia, while the narrow-body jets would focus on regional destinations and medium-haul Asian hubs, he said.
The signing followed months of evaluation and negotiations during which Biman and Airbus reached agreement on outstanding issues.
It comes shortly after Biman expanded its Boeing acquisition programme to 25 aircraft through two agreements signed this year.
The first agreement, signed on 30 April, covered 14 Boeing aircraft worth US$3.7 billion, comprising eight 787-10 Dreamliners, two 787-9 Dreamliners and four 737-8 jets.
A supplementary agreement signed in New York on September 23 added five 787-10 Dreamliners and six 737-8 aircraft under a provision allowing the purchase of additional aircraft.
Millat said the additional 11 Boeing aircraft would cost about USD 2.7 billion, based on the rates agreed under the April contract.
Together, the Boeing and Airbus agreements cover 35 aircraft, comprising 19 wide-body and 16 narrow-body jets.
Boeing deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2031 and continue through 2035. Bangladesh has requested earlier delivery of at least one aircraft, possibly in 2027 or 2028, the minister said.
Biman currently operates 19 aircraft, with Boeing dominating its fleet. The Airbus acquisition would introduce a broader mixed fleet as the airline expands its network.