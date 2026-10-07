Biman signs Airbus deal to acquire ten aircraft

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today signed an agreement with Airbus to acquire 10 aircraft, taking its planned acquisition pipeline to 35 jets as the national flag carrier seeks to expand capacity and strengthen its market share.

The agreement covers four A350-900 wide-body aircraft and six A321neo narrow-body jets to support Biman''s long-haul and regional network expansion.

Airbus India and South Asia President and Managing Director Jürgen Westermeier and Biman Board Chairman Rumee A Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir witnessed the signing at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden here this evening.

Speaking at the ceremony, Millat said the Airbus acquisition formed part of the government's plan to expand Biman, which currently accounts for only about 20 percent of Bangladesh's air passenger market.

He said the fleet expansion would help the national carrier increase its capacity and capture a greater share of the market.

Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh was purchasing aircraft from Europe and the United States to meet its own requirements, rather than to please any country.

The procurement decisions reflected Bangladesh's aviation needs and plans for the national carrier''s expansion, he said.

The aircraft deliveries are expected to begin in 2030, although Millat requested that some aircraft be delivered ahead of schedule.