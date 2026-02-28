Load-shedding fears amid arrears and fuel crisis

Dues owed to public and private power plants have accumulated to nearly Tk 460 billion (46,000 crore). Of this, around Tk 140 billion (14,000 crore) is owed to private sector oil-fired plants.

After Adani, owners of private power plants are also pressing for payment of arrears now. They say that without receiving their dues, they will not be able to purchase fuel to generate electricity. As a result, there may be load-shedding hassle during this summer season.

People associated with the power sector say that electricity demand exceeded 12,000 megawatts in February, even before the end of winter. In summer, demand could surpass 18,500 megawatts. The country has a generation capacity of 28,000 megawatts. However, due to shortages of fuel (gas, coal, furnace oil), there is uncertainty about meeting demand.

According to agreements, the Power Development Board (PDB) purchases electricity from all public and private plants. It sells electricity at a loss of five taka per unit, which is offset by government subsidies.