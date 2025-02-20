Load shedding may increase this summer

The temperature has started rising at the end of winter, leading to an increasing demand for electricity, which is expected to rise further in March.

However, generating electricity in line with demand is becoming difficult. Despite having more power plants than required, they are not being fully utilised.

Short-term load shedding has already begun in various parts of the country, and regular load shedding may occur during Ramadan.

According to Power Division sources, the maximum electricity demand is estimated to reach 16,000 MW in March and 18,000 MW in April. Last year, power generation during the same period ranged between 12,000 and 14,000 MW, while this year it is expected to be around 13,000 to 15,000 MW.

To cover the deficit, load shedding may have to be implemented again this summer, as seen in the past three years.

After a meeting at Bidyut Bhaban (power building) on 5 February regarding summer preparations, Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Advisor Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan told newspersons that load shedding could reach up to 1,400 MW.