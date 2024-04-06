Load shedding continues: Don't the rural people need electricity?

The meteorological department has forecasted that the mercury level won’t decline. It is only normal that the weather will be hot in Bangladesh towards the end of Bengali month Chaitra.

But if the rate of load shedding also increases with that heat that too during Ramadan, people’s sufferings become endless.

Prothom Alo reports that at the beginning of April, there’s even seven to eight hours of load shedding a day in different rural areas of the country. While the demand has increased in this hot weather, electricity generation cannot be increased due to lack of fuel.

The electricity generation capacity of the country is about 26,000 megawatt now. The maximum demand during the day on Wednesday was 15,500 megawatt. At that time the supply deficit was more than 2,000 megawatt, which was balanced through load shedding.