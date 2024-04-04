Load shedding escalates in villages early this April

People have been suffering due to load shedding in summer for the last couple of years. The situation may even get worse this time. Already people in the rural areas are experiencing seven to hours of power outage daily. Although the demand has spiked, power generation couldn’t be increased because of the fuel crisis.

Sources in the Power Division, Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) say the country’s daily power generation capacity is nearly 26,000 MW. The maximum demand of electricity during the day was 15,500 MW on Wednesday. The overall deficit in the supply was more than 2,000 MW at the time, which was compensated through load shedding in different rural parts of the country outside Dhaka. A maximum of 1,826 MW of load shedding was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday.