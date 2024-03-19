Load shedding hits rural areas before summer

As the electricity demand increases after the winter, load shedding is also on the rise, with people experiencing power outages in parts of the country for seven to eight hours daily.

A portion of power stations sits idle as the demand for electricity per day is yet to reach half of the total production capacity. Yet, fuel shortage disrupts power generation causing load shedding whereas the government cannot also provide adequate taka and US dollars to import fuel.

According to the power division sources, demand for electricity is now about 12,000MW per day and this may increase to 17,000MW during the summer beginning in April. If the fuel supply does not increase, the load shedding situation may deteriorate.