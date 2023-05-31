Load shedding escalates due to gas and coal shortage

Although demand for electricity has spiked in the wake of high temperature in the country, a section of the power plants is sitting idle resulting in heightened load shedding.

But there is no adequate fuel supply needed for power generation.

Load shedding is usually directed to rural areas more when power shortages increase. However, Dhaka is also witnessing power outage currently.

Residents of different parts of Dhaka said they experienced load shedding several times on Tuesday.

Now the number of power plants in the country is 153. As of last Monday, at least 52 power plants were not in operation on Tuesday. Some power plants were shut due to shortage of coal, gas or fuel oil. Some power plants were closed for several reasons including maintenance. It happens often, said two officials of the Power Development Board (PDB).