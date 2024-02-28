Cost 3 times higher, yet electricity being purchased from oil-run power plants

The government has been generating power from heavy fuel oil (HFO) or furnace oil-run power plants throughout the year despite the production cost of furnace oil-fired electricity being three times higher than other fuels. As a result, a significant portion of the gas and coal-fired power generation capacity remains idle over the year.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) sources, currently, the production cost of furnace oil-fired electricity is on average Tk 17 a unit while the cost of gas-fired electricity is more or less Tk 4 a unit and coal-fired electricity about Tk 6 per unit.

Furnace oil-run power plants account for about 23 per cent of the country’s total power generation in the 2022-23 fiscal. Power production cost increased by 29 per cent to Tk 11.52 a unit during this period and use of furnace oil was one of the reasons for a rise in the production cost. According to PDB officials, if the production of oil-run power plants can be reduced by 10 per cent, at least Tk 90 billion can be saved.