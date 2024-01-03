Govt to issue bonds to settle dues of fertiliser, power

In response to financial constraints, the government has opted to issue bonds in the market to address the debts incurred by the fertiliser and power sectors.

Commercial banks will be the purchasers of these bonds and, in return, will receive interest. A bond, being a type of financial product, serves as a means for both the government and private sector to borrow money over an extended period.

Given the challenges in revenue collection, the government finds itself unable to provide subsidies in the fertiliser and power sectors. Hence, the current initiative involves the issuance of bonds to address this fiscal gap.

According to sources within the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance, the bond will be initially released to settle outstanding payments for fertilisers. The treasury and debt management section of the finance division has been actively working on this for the past few days. Subsequently, another bond earmarked for the power sector will be released in the next phase, potentially after the parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 January.