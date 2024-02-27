Power tariff to rise by 34-70 paisa per unit from March: State minister

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has said the retail power tariff is likely to increase by 34-70 paisa per unit from March.

Electricity is sold at a lower price than production cost. Power prices are being adjusted to meet the deficit and thus prices will be adjusted over the next three years in phases.

Nasrul Hamid disclosed the revised power tariff while speaking to journalists at the secretariat on Tuesday.

