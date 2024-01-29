Huge dues in power-energy sector due to dollar, taka crisis

The power and energy sector has been struggling with a huge debt load.

It is failing to settle the electricity bills with the private power plants on one hand while it is being compelled to keep up with the dues of foreign companies due to the ongoing dollar crisis on the other hand.

According to the concerned organisations, the Power Development Board (PDB) owes Tk 250 billion to the private power plants which are in production.

PDB owes Tk 80 billion as gas bill to Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla).

The organisation owes about USD 500 million dollars (about Tk 55 billion) to Adani of India.

Fuel oil importing organisation Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) owes USD 270 million dollars (nearly Tk 30 billion) to foreign suppliers.

Gas extracting US company Chevron will get USD 200 million dollars (Tk 22 billion).

Besides, the power and energy sector has outstanding dues to some other sectors.