Bangladesh must prove money laundering claims: Ahsan H Mansur

Ahsan H Mansur

The economy faces many challenges. When this government came to power—or when I took over as governor—I identified two or three major challenges. One is to reduce inflation. Second is to stabilise the exchange rate. These two are interconnected. If the exchange rate is unstable or there is depreciation, inflation will skyrocket. That also erodes confidence in the economy. If the exchange rate remains stable, trust is maintained. Instability leads to lack of confidence. Third, I must also increase foreign exchange reserves. That builds confidence, stabilises the exchange rate, and helps lower inflation. These three are interrelated, and I have to address all of these challenges.

Now, what have we achieved? I think we have achieved quite a lot. When I took over, the official exchange rate was around Tk 118 to Tk 120 per dollar. Now it is Tk 123—a modest rise. Have reserves fallen? No—they have increased, and I expect them to rise significantly in the coming days. What about inflation—has it gone up or down? Perhaps it has not dropped as much as I had hoped. It is still at 9.05 per cent. I expected it to come down to 7–8 per cent, but it has not reached that level yet. It will, eventually. Food inflation was 14.5 per cent, and it has now dropped to 8.5 per cent. How much does it fall? Six per cent. That is progress. Non-food inflation has also decreased. It was at 12 per cent, and now it is around 9.5 per cent. Since food prices are dropping, non-food prices will drop as well.

We have left the exchange rate to the market. Has there been any volatility? No. People’s trust is coming back. What is our economic performance? Has our export not increased? Yes, it has risen by about 10 per cent, which is excellent under current global conditions. A 10 per cent growth is significant. Our remittances have increased by almost 30 per cent. That means we have gained a lot of resources. We have received an additional $7 billion in remittances, compared to previous year. We are getting an extra $5 billion from exports. So that is $12 billion more in our hands. That is a lot. If we can maintain this trend, we will not have to depend on others.

I believe we have made achievements. When Pakistan signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and floated its exchange rate, their currency shot up to over 360 per dollar. Later it fell to 284, and now it is at 280. But we acted on our own terms. The IMF pressured me to liberalise the exchange rate. But we did not do it immediately. We waited six, seven, eight months, because the situation needed to improve. It was like jumping into fire. When I would entire into a fire, I must have an extinguisher in hand. And, that is stability. You need to build people’s confidence first. I took eight months to build that confidence. Now the market is stable. I have not sold a single dollar. The exchange rate has not changed either.

If the IMF had forced me to float the exchange rate six months ago, it might have gone to Tk 150 per dollar, which many feared. But I did not do that. I told them, we will do it until I am confident the exchange rate will remain stable. Once we were confident, we made the move. That is why the liberalisation of the exchange rate in Bangladesh happened at the right time. There has been no turbulence—which even the IMF could not believe. A month has passed since, and now they agree: the exchange rate is market-based and the market is stable.