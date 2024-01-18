Acute gas crisis hampers production in industries

Around 450 factories in Narayanganj have been suffering from an acute gas crisis. Factories in two other industrial areas—Savar and Gazipur’s Sreepur—are also facing a similar problem. Production in dyeing factories, spinning mills, and other industries is being hampered due to the gas crisis. The situation is comparatively better in industries in Habiganj, Narsingdi, Mymensingh’s Bhaluka and Chattogram. The factories in these areas are also getting less gas than demand, but they can somehow manage with the supply they currently have.

Prothom Alo talked with at least 10 industrialists from Fatullah, Bandar, Rupganj and Araihazar upazilas. They said that there has been a shortage of gas for a long time. The production was running fairly well in the last three months as there was gas pressure for 6-7 hours at night and on weekends. However, the gas shortage has become so acute since the beginning of January that there is no gas to run the factory either day or night. Some factories are trying to run their production by arranging alternative systems with extra cost. Industrialists said incidents such as workers’ layoffs and even closure of factories might take place if the gas crisis is not solved immediately.

Petrobangla said the daily demand for gas in the country is 3.8 billion cubic feet. No major problem does not arise if the supply is around 3 billion cft. But this amount of gas supply is not available right now. The production of gas is decreasing in the country. LNG imported in less than the required amount. Now the supply of gas has come down below 2.5 billion cft per day. It has been seen that the industries in some areas including Narayanganj face more crises when supply is decreased.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) president Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo that the gas crisis has been extreme in the last two weeks. Narayanganj’s Fatullah, Rupganj and Araihajar and Gazipur’s Sreepur and Savar areas are worst hit by the crisis. Dyeing factories in these areas are hit the hardest.

In response to a question, the BTMA president said, "No one at the top level of Petrobangla or Titas talks about the gas crisis. None can be reached over the phone now. We are tired of it.”