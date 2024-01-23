How to meet the deficit in gas production

If we take into consideration the overall picture of gas supply in the country, we will see that it is not only now that the gas supply is dropping. Over the years there has been a steady decline in gas production. In 2016 gas production had been 973 billion cft. In 2022 that came down to 840 billion cft. In mid-2020 daily gas production has been around 2,500 million cft (units), which steadily fell to 2,150 units in mid-2023m and now stands at 2,050 units.

In the sixties when the internationally reputed Shell Oil company discovered five world class gas fields in Bangladesh, the country found place on the world gas map. These five gas fields are Titas, Habiganj, Kailashtila, Bakhrabad and Rashidpur. More gas fields were discovered after the independence of Bangladesh, but those were relatively small and did not add significantly to the overall gas reserves. The discovery of a large gas field like Bibiyana in Sylhet in 1997 once again proved that the potential of massive gas reserves in Bangladesh still existed.

For obvious reasons, Bangladesh became extremely dependent on its main primary energy source, gas. As a result, reserves in the large gas fields of the country began to fall. The primary reserves of Titas, the largest gas field in the country discovered in 1962, had been 6.36 trillion cft. Used extensively, by 2023 the Titas reserves stood at 1.14 tcf. Similarly, the reserves in Habiganj fell from 2.63 tcf to 0.97 tcf in 2023. The 1.23 tcf reserve of Bakhrabad fell to 0.35 tcf in 2023. Even the reserves of Bibiyana, with the highest production, fell from 5.75 tcf to only 0.33 tcf at present. The lone offshore gas field Sangu is now exhausted and abandoned.

From these figures it is evident that the original gas fields in the country have lost their reserves and capacity, and these cannot be relied upon in the future for sustainable gas production. Under the circumstances, there is no alternative but to carry out exploration and extraction of new gas for the sake of future energy security. The country’s geological structure indicates the potential of discovering gas.