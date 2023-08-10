Depleting gas stock in top production site sparks worries

The Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj now contributes to more than half of the country's total daily gas production.

Even, the production volume exceeds its capacity when the demand surges.

In the aftermath, the gas reserve in the field has already depleted by 95 per cent, while the remaining stock is anticipated to run out within a year if the current production trend persists.

Experts, against such a backdrop, have warned that there might be a massive disaster in the gas supply if the gas field runs out of stock soon.

Amidst the ongoing gas crisis, the country has witnessed a falling trend in production in the three largest gas fields – Titas in Brahmanbaria, Kailastila in Sylhet, and Rashidpur in Habiganj.