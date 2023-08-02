Gas crisis in the offing, what is being done about it?

Now let’s us take a look at the state these four gas fields is likely to be in the future, that is, in the near future, to be more specific. Titas and Bibiyana are the country’s largest and second largest gas fields of the country respectively. According to recent sources in the government, Bibiyana’s primary reserves have dropped from 5,755 bcf to the present reserves of only 270 bcf (Hydrocarbon Unit monthly report March 2023). In other words, 95 per cent of Bibiyana total gas reserves have been extracted. The same source says that only 100 per cent of Jalalabad gas field’s has been extracted. And 94 per cent of Habiganj gas field’s gas has been lifted. According to Petrobangla’s own sources, 80 per cent of Titas’ 6,367 bcf has been extracted. (Petrobangla annual report 2021).

The rate of gas production depends on the gas reserves. If there are higher reserves, more is produced and that can last longer. When reserves deplete production falls. Depending on the field, this can suddenly fall rapidly. That means the present rate of production at the Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Habiganj gas fields can suddenly fall in two to three years’ time. If that is so, there it is a matter of serious concern as to what the alternative will be and where it will come from.

It is apparent that despite the apprehension of local gas supply falling extensively over the next few years, there is no visible large initiative to increase gas reserves or increase production from the remaining reserves. The drilling of new exploratory wells, development wells and work over wells that Petrobangla in recent times has planned to implement through BAPEX, is hardly adequate to address the above crisis. The question is, is there any alternative arrangements to address the massive crisis that will emerge in the country’s energy supply with this fall in gas production? How concerned are the policymakers about finding a solution to this?