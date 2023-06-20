Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026

State-owned Petrobangla, the oil, gas, and mineral corporation of Bangladesh, has entered into another agreement with OQT, Oman, to increase the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle Eastern country, UNB reports.

According to the new agreement, OQT, the Omani state-owned company, will supply Bangladesh with LNG ranging from 0.25 to 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) over a period of 10 years starting from 2026.

Prime minister's energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, who attended the signing ceremony at Sonargaon Hotel on Monday, emphasised the crucial role this agreement will play in ensuring energy security for Bangladesh. He stated, "It's a way forward to ensure energy supply to the country."