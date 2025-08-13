Photo

In pictures: 3 islands emerge and merge in Bangladesh

The ancient island of Sandwip in the Bay of Bengal—mentioned in SPARSO’s research as being 3,000 years old—has long been undergoing erosion and sediment deposition. Two new landmasses, Jahajjar Char (now known as Swarna Dwip) and Bhashan Char, have emerged beside it between 1989 and 2025. Gradually, the three islands are merging into one. Near the mouth of the Meghna River, a new ‘Shobuj Char (Green Char),’ of about 80 square kilometers has surfaced—more than half of which still remains barren, though some areas are now used for farming and grazing. According to locals, this new land feels like regaining the ancestral homestead for those who lost their homes to the sea. Around 7,000 families have become self-reliant through rice cultivation, fishing, and livestock farming.

Shobuj Char that has emerged along the northwestern coast of Sandwip at the mouth of the Meghna, and submerged char can be seen at its western end.
Jewel Shill
A shelter is built on the Shobuj Char for livestock farming.
Jewel Shill
Motorbikes are seen running across this vast char.
Jewel Shill
Water buffalo are being raised.
Jewel Shill
Some people have started building houses in Hudrakhali, part of Sandwip’s Green Char.
Jewel Shill
When the tide recedes, the silt becomes visible.
Jewel Shill
Shobuj Char, rich in aman paddy and sea fish, is also famous as a grazing ground for cattle.
Jewel Shill
A man feeds the livestock.
Jewel Shill
Ownership boundary pillars have been installed on Shobuj Char.
Jewel Shill
Cattle are raised on Shobuj Char during the dry season.
Jewel Shill
