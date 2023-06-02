New LNG deal signed with Qatar to import 1.8 MMT per year

Bangladesh on Thursday signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar for importing 1.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) every year.

As per the new deal, Bangladesh will get additional 1.8 MMT of LNG per year, which will start in 2026.

Bangladesh already has a deal with Qatar which was signed on 25 September, 2017, for a 15-year period, providing a supply of 1.8-2.5 MTPA of LNG.