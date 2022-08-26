'Bangladesh would face an energy crisis even if the war didn't break out'

This argument of the government would be plausible if there was a shortfall in power capacity. But even after the capacity had increased, why was the term of these deals extended? The deals are such that even if electricity is not used, capacity charges have to be paid. Even after these were no longer needed, the deals were extended further. Repeatedly extending the contract was done intentionally.

The government is now seeking loan from the World Bank, IMF, ADB all together, but has paid much more than this over the past 11 years in capacity charge. A total of Tk 900 billion has been spent in this sector, with 12 companies receiving Tk 600 billion. These companies in the private sector include Summit, United, Orion and other local and foreign groups. More power is being imported from India. Even if the power is not imported, capacity charge will have to be paid.

There has always been a lack of transparency and accountability in this sector. Public opinion was not given any consideration in taking up such large projects. In fact, in 2010 a special law was passed with provision for indemnity. Under this line, the court cannot be approached against the decisions of the government in the power and energy sector. This was done to facilitate certain vested interest groups, otherwise there was no need for such a law.