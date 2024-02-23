People to face power loadshedding this summer too

Like last year, this year too there is uncertainty concerning fuel supply. Power generation at low costs entails the use of gas. The demand for gas in the power sector is around 2.32 billion cft. Last year the maximum supply of gas was 1.30 billion cft. Presently the supply is 850 million cft. PDB asked for at least 1.5 billion cft per day this summer. Petrobangla sources say there is little scope of increasing the gas supply from last year. That means, the highest generation from gas this time may be around 6,500 MW. Generation capacity remains at around 11,000 MW at present. Outside of that, power is being supplied on a test basis from two gas-fired plants. The capacity of these two is over 1000 MW.

Last year over 5,500 MW of power was generated from fuel oil. PDB wants to generate 4,500 MW to 5000 MW this time. There is a capacity of 7,300 MW from fuel oil. Steps have been taken to pay the outstanding dues owed to the power plants. The central bank has issued Tk 120 billion in bonds in the meanwhile. There is another Tk 150 billion due for the private sector power plants. This pressure of the debts and dollars may hamper import of fuel oil for the power plants.

It is the coal-fired power plants that have created the most opportunity this time. Last year the capacity of power generation from coal was 2,692 MW. But coal could not be imported due to the dollar crisis. The two large power plants, Payra and Rampal, had to be closed down twice. The coal-fired capacity including that of Adani's power plant, has reached almost 6,000 MW. Coal is low-cost in the global market, but it is not being possible to increase coal-fired power generation. Bills are overdue in most of the coal-fired power plants.

Power plant sources say that there is around Tk 90 billion due in unpaid bills to the 1,320 MW Payra power plant in Patuakhali. That is why even though there is a clause to play the coal bill six months late, they are still unable to make regular payments for the coal. The foreign coal companies are sending in letter urging for the payments of the bills along with interest. No bill has been paid till date to the Banshkhali power plant in Chattogram.