AL does not want to end capacity payments in power sector: CPD

All political parties in Bangladesh except the ruling Awami League want to get rid of capacity payments in the power sector, according to an analysis by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) released on Wednesday.

The think tank presented the report at a seminar titled: “Challenges and Opportunities for Energy Transition in Bangladesh: A Citizen’s Manifesto” at BRAC Centre Inn Auditorium in the city.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of CPD, made the keynote presentation at the seminar, presided over by its executive director Fahmida Khatun.

He said that the reduction of over generation of power capacity is missing in the Awami League’s election manifesto announced before the 7 January parliamentary vote.

Golam Moazzem said that most of the political parties except Awami League in Bangladesh agreed to come out of the capacity payment, end the over dominance of existing fossil fuel based energy system, energy mix and diversification and reduce the dependency on import of power.

But it is missing in the Awami League’s election manifesto, he said.