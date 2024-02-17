Gas import deals despite dollar crisis

A new terminal will have to be constructed for regasification of the additional gas to be imported in liquefied form. Work on the construction has not begun as yet. New pipelines will also be required for the additional supply of gas. Funding of this project has not been ascertained as yet.

Unable to import additional gas due to the dollar crunch in the country, the government is placing importance of gas extraction within the country. At such a juncture, questions have arisen as to why such long-term import deals are being signed and also where will the dollars for the deals come from. Experts say if imports cannot be made as per the deals, then payments may have to be made for rent of plants in the power sector, capacity charge and so on.

Sources in Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) say that if they are informed before the new year begins how much gas is to be imported, then there is scope to bring 10 per cent less than the minimum amount in the contract. Also, if the decision to cancel a consignment is cancelled two months before the scheduled time, the suppliers sell this elsewhere. In such cases, if it is sold at a price less than the contract, then a fine has to be paid. This condition can be applied in the case of maximum 10 per cent too.