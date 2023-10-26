Bangladesh to sign agreement with US company to procure LNG

Following the import of LNG, it undergoes regasification before being supplied to gas pipelines. Presently, two floating terminals, situated in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, are designated for LNG storage and regasification. One of these terminals is operated by Excelerate Energy, while the other is managed by Summit Group.

The government is currently evaluating the proposals submitted by these two companies for long-term LNG supply, a decision that was preceded by policy approval during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting in August of last year.

Excelerate Energy has committed to supplying between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually. A 15-year contract with them has been negotiated, spanning from 2026 to 2040. The pricing for LNG per unit will be set at 13.35 per cent of the price of crude oil, in addition to USD 0.35.

Furthermore, the proposal to enhance the capacity of Excelerate's floating terminal has received approval. Consequently, they will be capable of converting 600 million cubic feet of gas per day, a significant increase from the current capacity of 50 million cubic feet.