Gas crisis likely to affect consumers during Ramadan

Gas production in the country has been declining steadily, and even with imports, it is not enough to meet the demand. As a result, the situation is being managed through rationing.

The priority list for gas supply includes the electricity and industrial sectors. As a result, many residential consumers are not receiving gas for most part of the day.

Officials say that even during the holy month of Ramadan, cooking stoves may be affected.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla), the daily demand for gas in the country is 3.80 billion cubic feet. If 3 billion cft can be supplied, the demand is almost met.

Currently, 2.60 to 2.65 billion cubic feet is being supplied. During Ramadan, this may increase to 2.80 to 2.85 billion cubic feet. Last year, the supply was approximately the same during the same period. However, this year, additional supply will be directed to the power sector compared to last year.

After receiving allocations from Petrobangla, six gas distribution companies supply gas to consumers.