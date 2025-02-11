Bangladesh asks Adani to resume power supply fully 

Bangladesh has asked Adani Power to fully resume supplies from its 1,600-megawatt plant in India, a Bangladesh official said, after more than three months of reduced sales with supplies halved due to low winter demand and payment disputes.

Adani, which signed a 25-year contract under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2017, has been supplying power from its $2 billion plant in India's Jharkhand state. The plant, with two units each of 800 megawatts capacity, sells exclusively to Bangladesh.

The Indian company halved supply to Bangladesh on 31 October due to payment delays as the country battled a foreign exchange shortage. This led to the shutdown of one unit on 1 November, resulting in the plant operating at about 42 per cent capacity.