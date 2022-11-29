Questions over submission of asset statements of govt employees

However, a question has been raised as to whether the NBR has the authority to disclose a person’s income tax related information to others. According to the IT (income tax) Ordinance of 1984, there are obligations to preserve the information submitted in the income tax statements. Disclosure of such information is also prohibited, according to the ordinance.

Relevant people say NBR can provide any information of a taxpayer only if the court or any state investigative agency like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) asks for it.

There are a total of 1.5 million government employees in the country at the moment. The provision to submit the asset statements every five years was introduced in 1979. The Ministry of Public Administration has repeatedly asked for the asset statements of the government employees to the other ministries. However, they didn’t get it. Only a few employees have submitted their asset statements.