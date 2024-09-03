Projects approved if in Sheikh family's name: Tk 510b for 82 projects

Under pressure from influential former ministers and lawmakers, the ousted Awami League government undertook several unnecessary projects.

The names of Sheikh Hasina and her family members were strategically used to ensure that these projects were easily approved.

Although some projects have been completed, they are useless, resulting in a waste of public funds.

In the past 15 years, a total of 82 development projects, costing over Tk 510 billion, were launched under the names of Sheikh Hasina and her family. Of these, 38 projects have been completed, while work on the remaining 44 is ongoing.

These projects, which were meant to establish recreation centers, safari parks, attractive buildings, planetariums, ICT centers, universities, medical colleges and digital labs, bore the names of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, and his sons Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh Russell.

Additionally, 43 more projects under the names of Sheikh Hasina’s family members were awaiting approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) before the government’s fall.