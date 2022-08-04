‘China appreciates Bangladesh’s commitment to the One-China principle’

On 2 August, in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués… China firmly opposes and sternly condemns the visit, the statement reads.
It said China highly appreciates Bangladesh’s longstanding commitment to the one-China principle and resolute opposition to “Taiwan Independence.”
The statement reads there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.
“The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan Region not only gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but also creates tension and conflicts in the region, bringing more uncertainties to the already troubled world.”
“China and Bangladesh are good neighbours, trustworthy friends and reliable partners. The two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests concerning respective sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the statement reads.
“We believe that the government and people of Bangladesh will continue to abide by the one-China principle, understand and support China’s legitimate and justified position on Taiwan question, and work together with China to defend regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Li Jiming said.