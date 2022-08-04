‘China appreciates Bangladesh’s commitment to the One-China principle’

Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming said the recently concluded visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has sent a wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”.

The visit “infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, sends a wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”, and has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations. China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this,” Li Jiming said a in a statement received in Dhaka on Thursday.