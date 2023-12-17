Foreign minister dismisses possibility of ‘Arab Spring’ in Bangladesh

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has ruled out any possibility of an Arab Spring-like situation in Bangladesh denouncing the remarks of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Friendship to all, malice to none’ is the foundation of the foreign policy of Bangladesh, Abdul Momen said adding, “It is not our headache whoever says what. We don’t want to be dragged into the tension among superpowers. We want to go ahead with our balanced foreign policy
“I don’t really think there is such an opportunity,” he said.
Abdul Momen said this replying to queries from journalists after a seminar on “Bangladesh’s achievements in 52 years and its place in the region and beyond in the coming decades” at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday.
Journalists drew the foreign minister’s attention to the remarks of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on the possible Arab Spring events in Bangladesh. In reply, Abdul Momen said, “I don’t really think there is any such opportunity. We are a democratic country.”
“Democracy remains upheld in our country because of Sheikh Hasina. We will hold the election on 7 January and we will do it through democratic process. We have been doing fine,” he added.
The foreign minister said, “What Russia has said is not our concern. Ask them about it. Many people will say many things but we don’t want to discuss it. We are sovereign and we maintain a balanced foreign policy.”
The foreign minister said development in Bangladesh has been possible in the democratic process, and they want to march ahead with the goal of development and they need nothing else.
He said they want to hold a free and fair election.
Earlier on 15 December, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement, “Key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens in the upcoming parliamentary elections on 7 January 2024.”
“If the results of the people's will are not satisfactory to the United States, attempts to further destabilise the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the “Arab Spring” are likely,” she added.