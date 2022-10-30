We must be strong enough to thwart external enemies: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh must attain capabilities to protect the country from external enemies even though it is against war.

“We want peace, we do not want war. But to protect the country from external enemies we have to attain capability,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing a programme to induct two maritime patrol aircraft (MPA-8322 and MPA-8327) into Bangladesh Navy.

The Bangladesh Navy organised the function at Naval Aviation Hanger at Patenga in Chattogram while the PM joined through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.