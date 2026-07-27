Ad-din Hospital regains licence on 3 conditions
The government has withdrawn its order cancelling the licence of Ad-din Hospital in the capital’s Moghbazar and allowed the hospital to continue its operations subject to three conditions.
A notification to this effect was issued today, Monday, by the Private Health Management-2 Branch of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Signed by Health Services Division Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, the notification said a directive issued by the Office of the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on 19 July had asked an inquiry committee formed to investigate the allegations against the hospital to submit its report within three working days.
As the inquiry committee's report was found satisfactory and based on fulfilment of the stipulated conditions, the order cancelling the hospital's licence has been withdrawn and permission has been granted for it to continue its operations.
The notification set out three conditions for the hospital. Under the conditions, the hospital must continue to comply with the provisions of the Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982.
It must also complete the process of appointing duty physicians and nurses in line with the licence conditions as early as possible.
The notification further said if the hospital fails to comply with the licence conditions, the authority empowered by the government may take legal action at any time.
Earlier on 19 July, the DGHS issued a directive cancelling the licence of Ad-din Medical College Hospital.
Following a review of the inquiry report, the government reversed that decision and reinstated the hospital's licence.