Ad-din Hospital regains licence on 3 conditions

Signed by Health Services Division Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, the notification said a directive issued by the Office of the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on 19 July had asked an inquiry committee formed to investigate the allegations against the hospital to submit its report within three working days.

As the inquiry committee's report was found satisfactory and based on fulfilment of the stipulated conditions, the order cancelling the hospital's licence has been withdrawn and permission has been granted for it to continue its operations.

The notification set out three conditions for the hospital. Under the conditions, the hospital must continue to comply with the provisions of the Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982.