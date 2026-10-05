Cooking gas prices rise, supply expected to increase

People involved in the LPG sector say nearly 10 million consumers use LPG as fuel. Of them, 80 per cent use it for cooking, while the rest use it in industry and transport. The private sector imports 99 per cent of the country’s LPG.

LPG imports have not declined significantly over the past two months, yet supplies to the market have fallen. Ensuring adequate supply is the government’s responsibility, which it has failed to do. Had the market been monitored earlier in the way it has been over the past few days, the crisis might not have occurred.

The LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB), an organisation of businesses involved in LPG imports and supply, says 158,000 metric tonnes of LPG were imported in August. Another 156,000 tonnes were imported in September. This means imports have remained normal.

Three businessmen involved in LPG imports and supply said there was no reason for supplies to decline despite adequate imports. It is not impossible for the government to obtain data on LPG imports and market supplies. Such data would reveal who has been stockpiling the product.