LPG 12kg cylinder price rises by Tk 252

According to BERC, LPG cylinders of various sizes are available in the market. From now on, the price of LPG will be Tk 153.06 per kilogramme. The prices of LPG cylinders of different sizes will be determined accordingly. Previously, the price was Tk 132.12 per kilogramme.

The commission determines LPG prices every month. However, LPG is not being sold in the market at the officially set prices. The 12kg LPG cylinder is the most widely used for household purposes.

There have been allegations that LPG sellers are charging customers more than the official price for each cylinder. Many people are turning to LPG cylinders for cooking at home amid the gas shortage.