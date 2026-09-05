LPG import: BPC fails even after 7 months

The government accounts for just 1.33 per cent of the country’s LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) market, while the private sector controls the rest.

To reduce dependence on private operators and create scope for government intervention during crises, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) took the initiative to directly import LPG for the first time in January.

However, despite seven months of efforts, the agency has failed to import even one tonne of LPG.

Over the past seven months, BPC has invited tenders five times. However, it failed to find any acceptable supplier in response to the tenders. It then took the initiative to purchase 5,000 tonnes of LPG through a direct procurement method outside the regular tendering process.