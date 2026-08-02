LPG prices rise amid gas supply shortage

The price of privately supplied liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased at the consumer level, even as the country continues to face a shortage of piped natural gas.

The latest adjustment raises the price by Tk 5.85 per kilogram.

As a result, the price of the widely used 12kg LPG cylinder has increased by Tk 70, rising from Tk 1,528 to Tk 1,598.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new prices today, Sunday. The revised rates took effect from 6:00 pm on Sunday evening.

Global LPG prices surged after the Middle East war escalated. In April, LPG prices in Bangladesh recorded their largest increase on record. At the beginning of the month, the price of a 12kg cylinder was raised by Tk 387, followed by a further increase of Tk 212 on 19 April.