Sundarbans fire: No water sprayed even after 12 hrs due to lack of nearby source

A fire has broken out in the Sundarbans, the country's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, but no water could be sprayed on the blaze even after 12 hours due to the lack of a nearby water source.

The fire, which erupted in the Tepar Beel area under the Kolomteji Camp of the Chandpai Range in the Sundarbans East Division, has burned trees and vegetation, with smoke spreading across several parts of the forest.

According to the Forest Department, some foresters spotted the fire at around 7 am on Saturday. Dry leaves fueled the flames, causing the fire to spread rapidly. Several trees and plants have already been burned.

Dipen Chandra Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Chandpai Range in the Sundarbans East Division, said, "A firebreak has been created over a 1.5-kilometer area to prevent the fire from spreading further. The Forest Department, Fire Brigade, and local villagers are working together to control the fire. However, due to the lack of a nearby water source, no water could be sprayed on the fire until Saturday evening."

He could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of damage immediately.