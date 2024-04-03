PM will visit Dew Delhi after elections in India
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi after the general elections in India but the date of the visit has not been finalised, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said in his office on Wednesday afternoon.
When asked citing the Indian media reports that prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India at the last week of June, the foreign minister said the prime minister will go to India after the general election in the country.
However, when the visit will be paid has not been discussed between two countries officially.
The 18th Lok Sabha elections in India will begin on 19 April. The 543-seat Lok Sabha elections are supposed to end on 1 June.
Brazil's foreign minister due in Dhaka
Brazil's foreign minister Mauro Vieira will come to Dhaka on a two-day visit. Four agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are supposed to be signed between two countries during the visit.
Hasan Mahmud said Brazil's foreign minister will visit Dhaka on 7 and 8 April. Technical cooperation agreements will be signed during the visit.
Besides, MoUs will be signed on the sports, agriculture and defence sectors.
Hasan Mahmud said Brazil's foreign minister will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"This visit is very significant. We have trade relations with Brazil. We purchase edible oil from them. We have not explored markets for our products in South America. Some commodities are exported. Brazil is a big country and their purchasing power is high. So there is an opportunity to export many things from our country," the foreign minister added.
A 22-member delegation will come with Brazil's foreign minister. They will hold a meeting with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).