PM will visit Dew Delhi after elections in India

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi after the general elections in India but the date of the visit has not been finalised, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said in his office on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked citing the Indian media reports that prime minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India at the last week of June, the foreign minister said the prime minister will go to India after the general election in the country.

However, when the visit will be paid has not been discussed between two countries officially.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections in India will begin on 19 April. The 543-seat Lok Sabha elections are supposed to end on 1 June.