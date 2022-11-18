Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Philippines relations celebrated

Video messages of the foreign ministers of the two countries were presented at the seminar. VC Fidel Nemenzo delivered the welcome address. He referred to the brief visit to Manila by Bangladesh's father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in October 1973, saying that this visit cemented relations between the two countries.
He said that the Philippines and Bangladesh has shared interests in social , economic, security and other matters pertaining to South and Southeast Asia. He said interaction between the two countries would further strengthen ties.
Bangladesh's ambassador FM Borhan Uddin paid respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the start of his speech and highlighted the development journey and vision of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He recalled with gratitude the support of the government and people of the Philippines after the start of Bangladesh's war of liberation. He spoke of the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT, education and tourism and contact between the people.
Acting chief of the Philippines foreign ministry's Asia Pacific division, Maria Anna Lilia, said historically speaking there was a lot of similarity between Philippines and Bangladesh. On the 50-year anniversary of bilateral relations, she hoped these relations would reach further heights. She said in post-Covid times, opportunity had opened up for cooperation in a wide number of areas including health, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and trade.
Dean of the Asian Centre, Henelito Sevilla, presented the keynote at the seminar. She stressed the need for the people of the two countries to grow stronger ties. She recommended that the Philippines and Bangladesh undertake joint initiatives to tackle the challenges of climate change, migration, peace and political stability.