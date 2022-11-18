Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Philippines relations celebrated

On the occasion of 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Philippines, the Bangladesh embassy in Manila and the Philippines University jointly organised a seminar on '50 years of Bangladesh-Philippines relations: Achievements, challenges and possibilities'.

The seminar was held on 17 November at the GT-Toyota Asian Centre Auditorium of the Philippines University, said a press release of the Bangladesh embassy in Manila.

Vice chancellor of the university's Diliman campus, Prof Fidel Nemenzo, academic affairs pro-vice chancellor Prof Theresa Payongayong, dean of the Asian Centre, Henelito Sevilla, other senior academics, diplomats, media persons, students and others took part in the seminar. The participants took part in the seminar in person and also via Zoom.