Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived in Bangladeshi after 17 years. Today, Thursday, at 9:56 am, the Bangladesh Biman flight carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
Accompanying him are his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. After the stopover in Sylhet, Tarique Rahman will proceed directly to Dhaka.
Meanwhile, a large number of BNP leaders and activists gathered early at the venue of the public reception to welcome the acting chairman’s return.
The flight departed London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening at 6:15 pm local time (12:15 am Bangladesh time). Party sources said Tarique’s return marks a long-awaited homecoming and signals a new phase in BNP’s political activities.