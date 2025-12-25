Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman.BSS

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived in Bangladeshi after 17 years. Today, Thursday, at 9:56 am, the Bangladesh Biman flight carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

Accompanying him are his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. After the stopover in Sylhet, Tarique Rahman will proceed directly to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a large number of BNP leaders and activists gathered early at the venue of the public reception to welcome the acting chairman’s return.

The flight departed London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday evening at 6:15 pm local time (12:15 am Bangladesh time). Party sources said Tarique’s return marks a long-awaited homecoming and signals a new phase in BNP’s political activities.

