Post-surgery tuberculosis in Pabna: IEDCR begins investigation into cause

Md Shahriar Sazzad, head of the team, said they collected samples from the surgical wounds of all 12 patients on the first day and sent them to Dhaka for testing. They will also gather information about other patients who underwent surgery at the hospital.

He further said while laboratory tests are being conducted, the team will continue its field-level monitoring. On the second day of the investigation, Monday, they will examine the surgical instruments used at the hospital.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahriar Sazzad said the investigation was being conducted to determine the cause and severity of the sudden spread of tuberculosis.

“We are examining every aspect and trying to identify the primary source of the infections,” he said. A comprehensive report will be prepared once all laboratory tests have been completed.