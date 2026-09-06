Post-surgery tuberculosis in Pabna: IEDCR begins investigation into cause
A team from the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has begun investigating the cause of tuberculosis infections found in the surgical wounds of 12 patients following operations at a private hospital in Faridpur, Pabna.
The seven-member team began its work on Sunday morning. The team is led by Md Shahriar Sazzad, director of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme.
On the first day, the team met the 12 patients diagnosed with tuberculosis in their surgical wounds, assessed their physical condition and collected the necessary samples.
Md Shahriar Sazzad, head of the team, said they collected samples from the surgical wounds of all 12 patients on the first day and sent them to Dhaka for testing. They will also gather information about other patients who underwent surgery at the hospital.
He further said while laboratory tests are being conducted, the team will continue its field-level monitoring. On the second day of the investigation, Monday, they will examine the surgical instruments used at the hospital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahriar Sazzad said the investigation was being conducted to determine the cause and severity of the sudden spread of tuberculosis.
“We are examining every aspect and trying to identify the primary source of the infections,” he said. A comprehensive report will be prepared once all laboratory tests have been completed.
According to the report, 12 patients were diagnosed with tuberculosis in their surgical wounds last August after undergoing operations at Al-Madina Lab and Hospital in Faridpur upazila, Pabna. Eleven of them were maternity patients.
After the matter came to light, the upazila health department temporarily closed the hospital’s operation theatre (OT) on 24 August and formed an investigation committee. The matter was also brought to the attention of the IEDCR.
Faridpur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Rashedul Hasan said the 12 patients infected with tuberculosis are currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Faridpur Upazila Health Complex.
They are being kept under constant observation, and their physical condition is improving with treatment, he added.
Rashedul Hasan further said the health department is also gathering information about other patients who underwent surgery at the hospital in recent months.