Tuberculosis spreading through surgical procedures

Several days after Jaya Rani Das underwent a caesarean section to give birth, the surgical wound had still not healed. Physicians prescribed one medicine after another, but the wound did not improve. Then one day, tests revealed tuberculosis at the wound site. The wound was not healing because of the that.

Later, it emerged that Jaya Rani was not the only one affected, at least 11 other women who had undergone surgery at the same hospital had also contracted the disease. The health department has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident took place at Al-Madina Lab and Hospital in Faridpur upazila of Pabna. Around 120 women underwent surgical deliveries at the hospital in May and June. Of them, 11 were found to have contracted tuberculosis at the hospital. In addition, tuberculosis was detected in the wound of a man who had undergone gallbladder surgery.

TB specialists, however, say infections during surgical procedures are not a new phenomenon. But they consider the scale of the incident in Pabna to be significant.