Tuberculosis risk increases due to fund cut

The Tuberculosis burden in the country remains significant as the health department is still unable to detect 17 per cent of tuberculosis cases.

The suspension of support from the United States donor agency USAID has impacted tuberculosis detection efforts.

However, government officials have stated that they intend to continue the tuberculosis control programme without relying on foreign aid.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bangladesh is among the seven countries with a high prevalence of both common and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

The other countries on this list include Angola, South Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Vietnam. Despite the long-term implementation of the national tuberculosis control programme, the situation has not improved.