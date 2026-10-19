Lalon's humanist philosophy draws thousands to annual shrine gathering

Thousands of devotees, mystics and visitors gathered at the shrine of Fakir Lalon Shah in Chheuriya, Kushtia, to mark the 136th death anniversary of the Baul mystic, philosopher and poet, celebrating his humanist philosophy through spiritual rituals, mystic songs and discussions.

The three-day programme, which began on Saturday, will conclude late Monday with cultural events and a rural fair on the shrine premises.

The main spiritual gathering, known as Sadhusanga, ended on Sunday after that devotees completed the principal rituals.

The morning ritual, Balyaseba, was held on Sunday, followed by Purna Seba at noon, formally concluding the Sadhusanga. Most devotees began leaving the shrine in the afternoon, while others planned to stay until Monday to complete their spiritual obligations.