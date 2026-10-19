Lalon's humanist philosophy draws thousands to annual shrine gathering
Thousands of devotees, mystics and visitors gathered at the shrine of Fakir Lalon Shah in Chheuriya, Kushtia, to mark the 136th death anniversary of the Baul mystic, philosopher and poet, celebrating his humanist philosophy through spiritual rituals, mystic songs and discussions.
The three-day programme, which began on Saturday, will conclude late Monday with cultural events and a rural fair on the shrine premises.
The main spiritual gathering, known as Sadhusanga, ended on Sunday after that devotees completed the principal rituals.
The morning ritual, Balyaseba, was held on Sunday, followed by Purna Seba at noon, formally concluding the Sadhusanga. Most devotees began leaving the shrine in the afternoon, while others planned to stay until Monday to complete their spiritual obligations.
For many, the annual gathering is an opportunity to reconnect with spiritual guides, practise mystic traditions and reflect on Lalon Shah's teachings on humanity, equality, self-purification and communal harmony.
Nizam Fakir, who travelled from Gaibandha, said he visits the shrine every year to take part in Sadhusanga, where mystics and spiritual guides from different parts of the country gather.
He said the formal rituals included Adhibas, Rakhal Seba, Balyaseba and Purna Seba.
Mamun Sadhu said devotees felt like members of one family when they gathered at the shrine.
Through Sadhusanga, they could spend time with spiritual guides and practise Lalon Shah's humanist philosophy and mystic traditions, he said, adding that the completion of Purna Seba marked the time for farewells.
A female student of the University of Chittagong said she had come to learn about Lalon Shah's philosophy, particularly his opposition to social discrimination.
She hoped to return with a deeper understanding of his messages of humanity, equality and positive thinking.
The rural fair, running alongside the spiritual programme, continued to attract visitors on Monday, even as many devotees departed after completing the rituals.
The anniversary programme was held from 17 to 19 October at Lalon Shah's shrine in Chheuriya Akhra Bari, under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district, drawing thousands of followers and visitors from home and abroad.
The district administration and law enforcement agencies put in place a multi-layered security arrangement to ensure the event proceeded peacefully and in an orderly manner.
Deputy Commissioner Touhid Bin Hasan told BSS that the anniversary was more than a commemorative occasion, offering an opportunity to promote Lalon Shah's humanist philosophy, secular outlook and message of communal harmony.
He said the administration had taken necessary measures to ensure visitors' safety and maintain law and order, with law enforcement agencies and relevant departments working together throughout the festival.
Lalon Shah died on the first day of Kartik in 1297 Bangla year. Since then, his followers have observed his death anniversary through commemorative programmes, which later expanded with initiatives from Lalon Academy and the district administration.
Over the years, the annual gathering has become a major cultural and spiritual event, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to engage with the mystic poet's songs and enduring message of love, humanity and equality.