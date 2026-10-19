Time bomb recovered from Lalon’s shrine in Kushtia, BGB deployed

Police have recovered a time bomb and two bottles of petrol from the premises of Fakir Lalon Shai’s shrine in Cheuriya, Kumarkhali, Kushtia. After receiving information about a bomb inside a bag at the shrine around 1:30 am early on Monday, police cordoned off the area.

A bomb disposal team arrived from Dhaka on Monday morning and defused the device. Security at the shrine has since been tightened.

Faisal Mahmud, additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) and spokesperson for Kushtia district police, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. Speaking over the phone at around 10:30 am on Monday, he said, “The officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station learnt last night that there was a bomb inside the shrine. The area was then cordoned off.”