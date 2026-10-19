Time bomb recovered from Lalon’s shrine in Kushtia, BGB deployed
Police have recovered a time bomb and two bottles of petrol from the premises of Fakir Lalon Shai’s shrine in Cheuriya, Kumarkhali, Kushtia. After receiving information about a bomb inside a bag at the shrine around 1:30 am early on Monday, police cordoned off the area.
A bomb disposal team arrived from Dhaka on Monday morning and defused the device. Security at the shrine has since been tightened.
Faisal Mahmud, additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) and spokesperson for Kushtia district police, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. Speaking over the phone at around 10:30 am on Monday, he said, “The officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station learnt last night that there was a bomb inside the shrine. The area was then cordoned off.”
There was no reason to panic. He said someone might have done this to spread fear and that the situation remained normal. Extensive searches at the shrine’s entrances will begin at noon. Two platoons of BGB personnel will work alongside the police. All roads and junctions leading to the shrine will be checked, and the entire shrine premises will be searched.Mizanur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (general), Kushtia
“It was a time bomb that could have exploded at any moment. We were saved by Allah. The bomb disposal team arrived in the morning and defused it. Security at the shrine has been strengthened, and the entire premises have been searched,” he added.
A three-day programme marking the death anniversary of Lalon Shai has been under way at the shrine since Saturday. Sunday was the second day, and the events are scheduled to continue until Monday night. The recovery of the bomb has sparked panic at the site.
Alongside increased police security, two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed. Police are investigating who left the items on the shrine premises and why.
According to police and local sources, at around 1:30 am, a suspicious object wrapped in a white bag was found beneath a coconut tree to the right, just beyond the shrine’s main entrance. A police box was nearby. After being informed, police immediately went on alert.
For security reasons, the sadhus and fakirs staying inside the shrine were moved to a safe location during the night. Police then contacted a bomb disposal team, which arrived from Dhaka in the morning. After examining the suspicious bag, the team recovered a time bomb and two litres of petrol. The bomb was then defused.
Asked about the incident, Kushtia Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that there was no reason to panic. He said someone might have done this to spread fear and that the situation remained normal.
Extensive searches at the shrine’s entrances will begin at noon. Two platoons of BGB personnel will work alongside the police. All roads and junctions leading to the shrine will be checked, and the entire shrine premises will also be searched, he added.