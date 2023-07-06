Indian foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka

Indian external affairs secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) issues.
Foreign ministry disclosed the matter in a tweet in Monday.
Foreign ministry’s director general (South Asia) ATM Rokebul Haque and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma received Saurabh Kumar at the capital’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airpor on the morning.
Secures at the foreign ministry and the BIMSTEC Secretariat said Saurabh Kumar would meet foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen to discuss the preparation of the BIMSTEC ministerial meeting, which will be held in Thailand on 17 July.
The Indian foreign secretary is scheduled to visit the BIMSTEC Secretariat in the capital. He was scheduled to meet with BIMSTEC secretary general Tenzin Lekphell. The meeting will not happen as Tenzin Lekphell is not in Dhaka now.
Saurabh Kumar has been carrying out the responsibility of the Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) since January 2022. Prior to this, he was also an envoy to Myanmar and Iran.