AL sees power as scope to serve people: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government considers power as a scope to serve the people, reiterating her steadfast commitment to build developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"We see the power as a scope to serve the people. It has been possible to make development as the democratic process continues by now since Awami League assumed office after winning 2008 general elections confronting many hurdles," she said.

The premier was handing over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2023" (Independence Award-2023), the highest national civil award, to nine distinguished persons and one organisation in recognition of outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

She said Bangladesh earlier didn't see progress much due to hindrance of the democratic process time and again and lack of stability after assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members in August, 1975.