The nation is proud of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the nation is proud of the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina as heads of several countries highly praised her dynamic leadership.

“Today Sheikh Hasina’s name is uttered with special dignity at the world stage. After Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation is proud of getting Sheikh Hasina’s leadership,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in protest against BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s objectionable comments and falsehood.