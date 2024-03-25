Honour those working in silence for people’s welfare: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked all concerned to find out those who are working for the welfare of the people in silence to honour them with an award.

“I urge you to find out those who have been working in silence with devotion in different areas, not for own-self, but for the people’s welfare... The biggest thing is to honour them with the awards,” she said.

The prime minister was handing over “Swadhinata Purashkar-2024” (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields at the national level.

The award ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

Sheikh Hasina said, “A section of people work for the welfare of the country in silence. They never come to the forefront or are not intended to be exposed. They have been making contributions to the welfare of the people selflessly with self motivation”.